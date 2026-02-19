Navy Snares Submarine Smuggling Four Tons of Cocaine

The Mexican navy successfully intercepted a submarine transporting approximately four tons of cocaine along the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's western coast, according to Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch on Thursday.

Recent maritime operations have led to the seizure of nearly 10 tons of drugs in a single week. This achievement represents a massive financial hit to organized crime networks, effectively preventing millions of doses from hitting the streets and subsequently safeguarding Mexican families.

Garcia Harfuch highlighted the significance of these operations in a recent post on social media platform X, further announcing the arrest of three individuals linked to the submarine incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)