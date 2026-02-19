Left Menu

Navy Snares Submarine Smuggling Four Tons of Cocaine

The Mexican navy intercepted a submarine carrying four tons of cocaine off the country's Pacific coast. This operation is part of a larger effort resulting in nearly 10 tons of drugs seized in a week, dealing a significant blow to organized crime and enhancing public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mexican navy successfully intercepted a submarine transporting approximately four tons of cocaine along the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's western coast, according to Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch on Thursday.

Recent maritime operations have led to the seizure of nearly 10 tons of drugs in a single week. This achievement represents a massive financial hit to organized crime networks, effectively preventing millions of doses from hitting the streets and subsequently safeguarding Mexican families.

Garcia Harfuch highlighted the significance of these operations in a recent post on social media platform X, further announcing the arrest of three individuals linked to the submarine incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

