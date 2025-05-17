Left Menu

Sikkim Strengthens Disaster Response with New Emergency Operation Centres

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority has launched emergency operation centres at both the state and district levels to enhance disaster response capabilities. These centres will offer 24/7 support during emergencies, with contact options available for citizens. The initiative underscores ongoing efforts for disaster preparedness in Sikkim.

Gangtok | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) is bolstering its disaster response capabilities by establishing a state emergency operation centre (SEOC) at the Tashiling Secretariat and district emergency operation centres (DEOCs) across all six districts.

Operating around the clock, these centres will provide real-time support and coordination during emergencies, as outlined by Relief Commissioner-cum Secretary Mingma T Sherpa. The primary SEOC in Gangtok is spearheaded by deputy director Jigmee Bhutia, who has made contact numbers and an email helpline accessible for public use.

At the district level, dedicated officers manage the DEOCs, each equipped with communication lines to facilitate public access to timely assistance. This initiative reaffirms SSDMA's commitment to safety and effective disaster management across Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

