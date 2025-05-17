Left Menu

Legal Battle: Advocate Faces Backlash from Bar Association

A female lawyer, Shyamily, who allegedly faced a brutal assault by her senior, has accused her Bar Association colleagues of spreading baseless rumors against her. Shyamily, supported by Kerala society, shared an audio clip revealing her struggle for justice and warned of media exposure regarding the propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Shyamily, a female lawyer, has accused her colleagues in the Bar Association of fabricating stories against her following a brutal assault by her senior.

An audio clip reveals Shyamily's disappointment over the lack of support from colleagues, even as she finds solace in the backing of Kerala society.

The accused senior lawyer, Beylin Das, now faces arrest, as the Kerala Bar Council strips him of practice rights amid continuous developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

