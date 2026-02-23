Kerala on par with advanced countries in infant mortality, says UNICEF official

Many advanced countries and Kerala now have similar infant mortality levels, a senior UNICEF official said on Monday, underlining how the state's progress in child health has shifted the focus to new challenges such as NCDs among children. ''Kerala is one of the states in India that has addressed infant mortality. The rates and levels of infant mortality here are similar to Sweden, Norway and much more advanced countries,'' said Dr Raol Bermejo, UNICEF representative in New York and Health Specialist leading work on non-communicable diseases. A UNICEF delegation visited the headquarters of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights during the day. Kerala has reported the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in India at 5 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) statistical report. While India's national average remains at 25, Kerala's performance sets a benchmark that is comparable to many developed countries, the state health department has said. The global significance of this achievement is underlined by the fact that the United States has an infant mortality rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, it said. According to UN data, Sweden has an under-five mortality rate of 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, while Norway records 2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births. Bermejo said UNICEF was in Kerala to acknowledge the work being done with the commission. ''UNICEF is here to truly thank the work of the Child Rights Commission, the work that we were doing together,'' he told reporters. He said that with infectious diseases no longer the primary concern, child health priorities in Kerala have changed. ''In these kinds of contexts, we're looking at issues in health and well-being of children beyond those traditional malaria, pneumonia are not concerns any more that are important here in Kerala,'' he said. Stressing that survival alone was not enough, Bermejo said, ''We should make sure that children thrive and beyond survival they should thrive, and also be able to participate in meaningful ways in society.'' He said this shift has brought childhood NCDs into focus. ''Now we're starting to address childhood NCDs,'' he said, adding that risk factors for adult NCDs often begin early. ''When you look at prevention of risk factors for adult NCDs, these are behaviours that are established in childhood and adolescence.'' ''That's why it's important that NCD policies and prevention programmes start in the early years in childhood and adolescence,'' he said. Bermejo said UNICEF is addressing the issue globally and wants to work closely with the Kerala Child Rights Commission, the state government and the health department. He also stressed the need for health systems to support children already living with chronic illnesses. ''We need to make sure that children who are affected by NCDs now, children who are suffering from heavier NCDs, their needs and issues are also considered by the health system,'' he said, adding that they should be able to seek care and long-term support. ''Traditionally our health systems have not really evolved on chronic care because they have been addressing acute infections and communicable diseases,'' he said. Bermejo said the lessons from Kerala are relevant globally. ''The lessons that we see here in Kerala are relevant for many countries in the world,'' he said, adding that UNICEF is keen to work with stakeholders to develop policies that promote a comprehensive approach to child and adolescent health and well-being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)