Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand's New Excise Policy

BJP leader Babulal Marandi has criticized Jharkhand's new excise policy, claiming it's structured to favor a select few. He advocates for 'one shop per person' to promote transparency and local employment. The policy allows up to 36 liquor shops per individual statewide, a move he views as problematic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:28 IST
Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand's New Excise Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Babulal Marandi has labeled Jharkhand's new excise policy as a potential breeding ground for corruption, calling for a one-shop-per-person rule to ensure fairness and employment opportunities. He argues the policy currently benefits a select few.

Approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet, the new excise policy allows private entities to operate up to 36 liquor shops statewide, determined by a lottery. Critics highlight concerns over transparency and equitable access to business opportunities.

Marandi has called for reforms, urging priority for tribals and women involved in the local alcohol trade for shop allotments, stressing the importance of fairness in the liquor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025