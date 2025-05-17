Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand's New Excise Policy

BJP leader Babulal Marandi has labeled Jharkhand's new excise policy as a potential breeding ground for corruption, calling for a one-shop-per-person rule to ensure fairness and employment opportunities. He argues the policy currently benefits a select few.

Approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet, the new excise policy allows private entities to operate up to 36 liquor shops statewide, determined by a lottery. Critics highlight concerns over transparency and equitable access to business opportunities.

Marandi has called for reforms, urging priority for tribals and women involved in the local alcohol trade for shop allotments, stressing the importance of fairness in the liquor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)