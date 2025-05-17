Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand's New Excise Policy
BJP leader Babulal Marandi has criticized Jharkhand's new excise policy, claiming it's structured to favor a select few. He advocates for 'one shop per person' to promote transparency and local employment. The policy allows up to 36 liquor shops per individual statewide, a move he views as problematic.
BJP leader Babulal Marandi has labeled Jharkhand's new excise policy as a potential breeding ground for corruption, calling for a one-shop-per-person rule to ensure fairness and employment opportunities. He argues the policy currently benefits a select few.
Approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet, the new excise policy allows private entities to operate up to 36 liquor shops statewide, determined by a lottery. Critics highlight concerns over transparency and equitable access to business opportunities.
Marandi has called for reforms, urging priority for tribals and women involved in the local alcohol trade for shop allotments, stressing the importance of fairness in the liquor industry.
