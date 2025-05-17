Ex-Servicemen to Safeguard Key Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a significant step forward in enhancing security by approving the deployment of former military personnel to protect critical infrastructure throughout the Union Territory.

In what officials are calling a unique collaboration, 4,000 ex-servicemen have been identified for static guard duties, presence-based deterrence, and local coordination, focusing on non-combatant roles. Among them, 435 have licensed personal weapons, adding to their capacity for effective response to localized threats.

This initiative follows the successful involvement of 2,500 ex-servicemen during the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to leverage the discipline and dedication of the veteran community. Coordinated by local Sainik Welfare Officers, these veterans will receive uniforms and basic equipment, with training programs planned to ensure efficiency and standardization.

