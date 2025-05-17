Left Menu

Power Outage Disrupts NEET Exam: Court Grants Interim Stay

The Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the release of NEET-UG-2025 results following a plea by students affected due to a power outage at an exam center. Students reported severe disruption, citing no backup lighting and rainwater intrusion, impacting their exam performance and fairness.

Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:10 IST
  India

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has issued an interim stay order on the release of the NEET-UG-2025 results. This decision comes after students faced numerous challenges due to a power outage during the examination on May 4, 2025, at a center in Chennai.

The students, represented by an affidavit of 13 affected individuals, detailed the adverse conditions they faced due to the lack of power backup and rainwater incursion. They emphasized that these conditions severely impacted their ability to perform on the national-level exam.

Despite making timely representations, the students argued that their concerns were not adequately addressed, prompting the court intervention. The affected students have cited violations of their Constitutional rights, particularly highlighting the inequalities in examination conditions compared to other centers.

