Power Outage Disrupts NEET Exam: Court Grants Interim Stay

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has issued an interim stay order on the release of the NEET-UG-2025 results. This decision comes after students faced numerous challenges due to a power outage during the examination on May 4, 2025, at a center in Chennai.

The students, represented by an affidavit of 13 affected individuals, detailed the adverse conditions they faced due to the lack of power backup and rainwater incursion. They emphasized that these conditions severely impacted their ability to perform on the national-level exam.

Despite making timely representations, the students argued that their concerns were not adequately addressed, prompting the court intervention. The affected students have cited violations of their Constitutional rights, particularly highlighting the inequalities in examination conditions compared to other centers.

