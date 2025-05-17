Left Menu

Settlement Allows Sale of Forced-Reset Triggers, Shifts Gun Policy

The Trump administration has approved the sale of forced-reset triggers, ending a ban and ordering the return of seized devices, in a move criticized by gun control advocates. The settlement with Rare Breed Triggers marks a shift in gun policy, challenging previous administration regulations aimed at reducing gun violence.

The Trump administration has announced a significant policy shift by allowing the sale of forced-reset triggers, devices that increase the firing rate of semiautomatic rifles. This move overturns a long-standing ban and mandates the return of previously seized devices, as confirmed by a settlement reached by the Justice Department.

This decision resolves several cases concerning the classification of these triggers. Previously, the government argued they were machine guns under federal law. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that the administration sees the Second Amendment as essential, hinting at a departure from regulations imposed by the Biden administration intended to curb gun violence.

While seen as a victory by the gun rights group Rare Breed Triggers, which had contested the government's stance, gun control advocates decried the settlement, arguing it effectively legalizes machine guns and could escalate gun violence. The agreement, however, restricts the development of such devices for handguns and ensures the return of surrendered triggers.

