Notorious Criminal Karamveer Nabbed in Samastipur

Karamveer, a wanted criminal with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, was captured by Bihar Police alongside three associates in Samastipur, officials revealed on Saturday.

The arrests of Ravish Rai, Bittu Kumar, and Randheer Kumar were a result of a coordinated operation between the Special Task Force (STF) and Samastipur police. The gang was involved in multiple bank and jewellery store robberies, the police stated.

Authorities confiscated a country-made pistol, five live rounds, 600 grams of gold jewellery, four vehicles, and Rs 19,200 during the arrest. Karamveer was also sought by West Bengal Police, indicating a broader web of criminal activities.

