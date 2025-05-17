Notorious Criminal Karamveer Nabbed in Samastipur
Bihar Police apprehended Karamveer, a criminal with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, alongside three associates in Samastipur. The Special Task Force (STF) and local police carried out the operation. The gang was linked to bank robberies and jewellery heists. Seized items included a pistol, gold jewellery, and vehicles.
Karamveer, a wanted criminal with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, was captured by Bihar Police alongside three associates in Samastipur, officials revealed on Saturday.
The arrests of Ravish Rai, Bittu Kumar, and Randheer Kumar were a result of a coordinated operation between the Special Task Force (STF) and Samastipur police. The gang was involved in multiple bank and jewellery store robberies, the police stated.
Authorities confiscated a country-made pistol, five live rounds, 600 grams of gold jewellery, four vehicles, and Rs 19,200 during the arrest. Karamveer was also sought by West Bengal Police, indicating a broader web of criminal activities.
