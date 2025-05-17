Second Arrest in Starmer Property Arson Case

British authorities have apprehended a second individual in relation to a series of arson attacks on properties associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The police revealed on Saturday that a 26-year-old suspect was detained at Luton Airport, located north of London, on suspicions of conspiring to commit arson that could put lives at risk.

This arrest marks another development in the investigation aimed at unraveling the arson cases linked to properties owned by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)