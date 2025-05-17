Second Arrest in Starmer Property Arson Case
British police have arrested a second suspect tied to arson attacks targeting properties owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A 26-year-old man was apprehended at Luton Airport, suspected of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, highlighting the ongoing criminal investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British authorities have apprehended a second individual in relation to a series of arson attacks on properties associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The police revealed on Saturday that a 26-year-old suspect was detained at Luton Airport, located north of London, on suspicions of conspiring to commit arson that could put lives at risk.
This arrest marks another development in the investigation aimed at unraveling the arson cases linked to properties owned by the Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three children, one woman die after house collapses in Delhi's Najafgarh following heavy rains in city: Police.
Goa Police Crackdown: 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda Arrested
Mangaluru on Edge: Police Clamp Down After Rowdy-Sheeter's Murder
Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on Criminals in Midnight Operation
Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Investigation at KIIT, Odisha