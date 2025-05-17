Left Menu

Triple Conviction: Justice Delivered in Meenakshi Jaiswal Case

Three individuals were sentenced to double life imprisonment for the 2014 murder of Meenakshi Jaiswal, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The prosecution built the case on circumstantial evidence, tying the defendants to the crime scene through a chain of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:52 IST
Triple Conviction: Justice Delivered in Meenakshi Jaiswal Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra court has handed down a double life imprisonment sentence to three individuals for the gruesome murder of Meenakshi Jaiswal, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in 2014.

Convicted by Additional Sessions Judge SS Shinde at Panvel Court, the trio included Jaiswal's driver, Vinayak Chavan, along with accomplices Manindarsingh Bajwa and Suraj Jaiswal. They were charged with murder and robbery under the Indian Penal Code.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujwal Nikam highlighted the reliance on circumstantial evidence, with testimony from 20 witnesses. Meenakshi Jaiswal's lifeless body was discovered by the family doctor after her husband grew concerned over unanswered calls. The crime was the tragic result of a thwarted robbery attempt, according to the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025