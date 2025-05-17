Triple Conviction: Justice Delivered in Meenakshi Jaiswal Case

A Maharashtra court has handed down a double life imprisonment sentence to three individuals for the gruesome murder of Meenakshi Jaiswal, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in 2014.

Convicted by Additional Sessions Judge SS Shinde at Panvel Court, the trio included Jaiswal's driver, Vinayak Chavan, along with accomplices Manindarsingh Bajwa and Suraj Jaiswal. They were charged with murder and robbery under the Indian Penal Code.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujwal Nikam highlighted the reliance on circumstantial evidence, with testimony from 20 witnesses. Meenakshi Jaiswal's lifeless body was discovered by the family doctor after her husband grew concerned over unanswered calls. The crime was the tragic result of a thwarted robbery attempt, according to the prosecution.

