Crackdown in Michoacan: Security Forces Confront Cartel

Mexican security forces successfully carried out a significant operation against a criminal group in Huitzontla, Michoacan, detaining nine alleged members and eliminating 12 others. This operation highlights the ongoing battle between law enforcement and organized crime in the region.

The detained suspects have been linked to serious offenses including homicide, extortion, and kidnapping, according to Security Minister Omar Harfuch. The cartel's involvement in maritime drug trafficking was evident, with authorities discovering weapons and tactical gear at the location.

Confronted by heavy resistance, the security forces were compelled to employ significant force, complying with existing legal frameworks. Reports from prominent Mexican newspapers identified the group as part of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a key player in Mexico's drug trade, recently labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)