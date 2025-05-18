Left Menu

Crackdown in Michoacan: Security Forces Confront Cartel

Security forces in Mexico detained nine alleged cartel members and killed 12 others in a major operation in Michoacan. Linked to homicides and extortion, the group was associated with drug trafficking. This marks a significant blow against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 03:27 IST
Crackdown in Michoacan: Security Forces Confront Cartel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican security forces successfully carried out a significant operation against a criminal group in Huitzontla, Michoacan, detaining nine alleged members and eliminating 12 others. This operation highlights the ongoing battle between law enforcement and organized crime in the region.

The detained suspects have been linked to serious offenses including homicide, extortion, and kidnapping, according to Security Minister Omar Harfuch. The cartel's involvement in maritime drug trafficking was evident, with authorities discovering weapons and tactical gear at the location.

Confronted by heavy resistance, the security forces were compelled to employ significant force, complying with existing legal frameworks. Reports from prominent Mexican newspapers identified the group as part of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a key player in Mexico's drug trade, recently labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025