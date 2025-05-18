Tragedy Strikes in Unauthorized Firecracker Unit Blast

In a shocking incident on Sunday, two individuals lost their lives in a blast at an unauthorized firecracker manufacturing unit in Neyveli Thenpathi village, according to police sources.

The explosion occurred instantly, leaving the victims with no chance of survival. Authorities quickly responded to the crisis, dispatching police officials to the location.

Investigations are underway, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations as officials seek to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)