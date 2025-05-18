Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Unauthorized Firecracker Unit Blast

Two individuals tragically lost their lives in an explosion at an unauthorized firecracker manufacturing unit in Neyveli Thenpathi village on Sunday. Authorities have dispatched police to the scene, and the deceased's bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Sunday, two individuals lost their lives in a blast at an unauthorized firecracker manufacturing unit in Neyveli Thenpathi village, according to police sources.

The explosion occurred instantly, leaving the victims with no chance of survival. Authorities quickly responded to the crisis, dispatching police officials to the location.

Investigations are underway, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations as officials seek to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

