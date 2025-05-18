Left Menu

Paving the Path to Peace: Extending Efforts Against Naxalism

Security forces have devised a strategic plan to maintain control over areas affected by Left Wing Extremism until 2027, a year beyond the government's deadline. They aim to engage locals with various government schemes to prevent Naxal resurgence, complemented by proactive patrols and community-oriented activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:24 IST
Paving the Path to Peace: Extending Efforts Against Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces are consolidating efforts to sustain control in Left Wing Extremism-affected regions, unveiling a plan extending until 2027, a year past the government's deadline. These efforts aim to thwart any resurgence of Naxals by engaging the local population through diverse government initiatives.

Top officials underline the necessity of long-term dominance to ensure lasting peace, despite the official 2026 deadline. Central forces, comprising roughly 1.5 lakh personnel, are actively conducting preventive patrols to dismantle potential Maoist regroupings and intercept explosive devices.

Local infrastructure is bolstered by installing handpumps, mobile towers, and ration shops at forward operations bases. This initiative, backed by the Union home ministry, aims to enhance government presence and facilitate essential services before transitioning control to state police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025