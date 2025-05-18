Paving the Path to Peace: Extending Efforts Against Naxalism

Security forces are consolidating efforts to sustain control in Left Wing Extremism-affected regions, unveiling a plan extending until 2027, a year past the government's deadline. These efforts aim to thwart any resurgence of Naxals by engaging the local population through diverse government initiatives.

Top officials underline the necessity of long-term dominance to ensure lasting peace, despite the official 2026 deadline. Central forces, comprising roughly 1.5 lakh personnel, are actively conducting preventive patrols to dismantle potential Maoist regroupings and intercept explosive devices.

Local infrastructure is bolstered by installing handpumps, mobile towers, and ration shops at forward operations bases. This initiative, backed by the Union home ministry, aims to enhance government presence and facilitate essential services before transitioning control to state police forces.

