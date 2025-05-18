YouTuber Arrested on Espionage Charges: Unveiling Alleged Spy Network

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on espionage charges, allegedly being groomed by Pakistani intelligence as a valuable asset, according to a senior Haryana police officer.

The YouTuber was reportedly in contact with a Pakistani officer at the High Commission in New Delhi amid a military conflict between India and Pakistan. Hisar Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan, clarified that Malhotra did not have direct access to sensitive military information; however, her interactions with Pakistani Intelligence Officers (PIOs) sparked concerns.

Arrested from New Aggarsain Extension, Malhotra is under five-day police remand. Investigations continue as authorities scrutinize her financial records and electronic devices to determine the extent of her involvement. Her arrest follows Punjab Police's apprehension of individuals linked to espionage activities involving the Pakistani High Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)