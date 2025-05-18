Espionage Allegations: Influencer Jyoti Malhotra's Arrest Unveils Spy Network

In a significant development, Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra finds herself embroiled in espionage allegations. Arrested on charges related to espionage, officials claim Malhotra was being groomed by Pakistani intelligence as a potential asset.

Despite lacking direct access to military or defense information, Malhotra maintained close contacts with figures from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi during last year's military tensions between India and Pakistan, according to Haryana police sources.

Authorities are now closely examining her financial transactions and travel history, suspecting links with other YouTube influencers who might be part of a broader network engaged in pushing foreign narratives. Malhotra's case is currently under rigorous investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)