Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advocated for simultaneous elections in India, describing frequent polls as a hurdle to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat.' He suggests constitutional amendments to sync Lok Sabha and Assembly elections every five years to streamline resources and governance.

Chouhan praised the armed forces following Operation Sindoor, which responded to the Pahalgam terror attack. He reiterated India's peace-loving nature, while warning against provocation, as seen in the swift military response that forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.

Addressing the economic impact of staggered elections, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, urging youth and intellectuals to support this shift for its potential to lessen financial burdens and improve national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)