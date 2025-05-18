Left Menu

Advocating 'One Nation, One Election': A Call for Simultaneous Polls

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of simultaneous elections to foster national development. He highlighted the obstacles posed by frequent elections and called for constitutional amendments. His speech also praised India's armed forces following Operation Sindoor, and stressed that dialogue with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and PoK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:04 IST
Advocating 'One Nation, One Election': A Call for Simultaneous Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advocated for simultaneous elections in India, describing frequent polls as a hurdle to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat.' He suggests constitutional amendments to sync Lok Sabha and Assembly elections every five years to streamline resources and governance.

Chouhan praised the armed forces following Operation Sindoor, which responded to the Pahalgam terror attack. He reiterated India's peace-loving nature, while warning against provocation, as seen in the swift military response that forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.

Addressing the economic impact of staggered elections, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, urging youth and intellectuals to support this shift for its potential to lessen financial burdens and improve national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025