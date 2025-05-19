Vance and Carney Forge New Economic Path in Rome

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney convened in Rome to tackle pressing trade issues. Discussions focused on ameliorating tariff disputes, enhancing border security, and bolstering defense investments, underscoring the necessity of a fortified economic alliance between the neighboring nations.

The high-stakes meeting came as both leaders attended Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass, forming a part of the broader global congregation. Amidst a backdrop of intricate world affairs, Vance and Carney demonstrated a unified front in addressing challenges that include the escalating threat of fentanyl and the fragility of global trade relations.

Carney's office emphasized a mutual commitment to staying in touch, with the two leaders recognizing the imperative to reshape economic and security frameworks. As international pressures loom, this dialogue signifies an important step towards harmonizing North American policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)