Justice Delayed: Pune's Tragic Porsche Crash and the Quest for Accountability

One year ago, a tragedy unfolded on Pune's streets when a luxury Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, collided with a two-wheeler, killing two young techies. The incident rapidly gained national attention amid allegations of mishandling and preferential treatment of the juvenile driver.

The families of the victims, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, are still waiting for justice. As the legal proceedings drag on, they continue to clamor for a swifter trial, hoping for a judicial response that could deter similar tragedies caused by reckless driving under the influence.

Complications in the case include accusations of swapping the juvenile's blood samples and the involvement of several individuals, including healthcare professionals and middlemen, in the tampering of evidence. The families appeal for expedited justice to reinforce accountability and condemn the misuse of influence.

