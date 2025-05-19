Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Pune's Tragic Porsche Crash and the Quest for Accountability

A year after a tragic accident in Pune, where a speeding Porsche driven by a juvenile killed two techies, justice remains elusive for the victims' families. Alleged evidence tampering and privileged treatment highlight the challenges in the case as families seek faster trial proceedings and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:22 IST
Justice Delayed: Pune's Tragic Porsche Crash and the Quest for Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

One year ago, a tragedy unfolded on Pune's streets when a luxury Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, collided with a two-wheeler, killing two young techies. The incident rapidly gained national attention amid allegations of mishandling and preferential treatment of the juvenile driver.

The families of the victims, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, are still waiting for justice. As the legal proceedings drag on, they continue to clamor for a swifter trial, hoping for a judicial response that could deter similar tragedies caused by reckless driving under the influence.

Complications in the case include accusations of swapping the juvenile's blood samples and the involvement of several individuals, including healthcare professionals and middlemen, in the tampering of evidence. The families appeal for expedited justice to reinforce accountability and condemn the misuse of influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025