Unmasking the Impostor: Fake IAF Personnel Nabbed in Pune

A man claiming to be an Indian Air Force officer was apprehended in Pune through a collaborative effort between Southern Command Military Intelligence and local police, according to authorities.

Gaurav Kumar, the accused, was detained late Sunday after a tip-off revealed his suspicious behavior. His capture occurred in the Kharadi area following thorough verification and surveillance.

Officials confiscated a range of items from Kumar, including IAF apparel and badges, and have registered a case against him under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations continue to uncover his motives and any potential security threats posed by his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)