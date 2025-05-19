Left Menu

Unmasking the Impostor: Fake IAF Personnel Nabbed in Pune

A joint operation by Southern Command Military Intelligence and Pune police led to the arrest of Gaurav Kumar, who was impersonating an Indian Air Force officer. The accused was apprehended with several IAF-related items. A case has been registered under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man claiming to be an Indian Air Force officer was apprehended in Pune through a collaborative effort between Southern Command Military Intelligence and local police, according to authorities.

Gaurav Kumar, the accused, was detained late Sunday after a tip-off revealed his suspicious behavior. His capture occurred in the Kharadi area following thorough verification and surveillance.

Officials confiscated a range of items from Kumar, including IAF apparel and badges, and have registered a case against him under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations continue to uncover his motives and any potential security threats posed by his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

