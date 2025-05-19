Midnight Showdown: Police Clash with Suspected Thieves in Jhansi

In a dramatic midnight encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three men accused of theft following a shootout. Officials report that two suspects sustained injuries and required medical attention, while the third surrendered to authorities.

The incident unfolded as police intercepted the men on a scooter, allegedly carrying stolen jewellery and cash from a recent burglary at an unoccupied residence. In response to the suspects opening fire, the officers engaged in retaliatory shooting, injuring Salman Khan and Rahul Valmiki.

The three, according to police, targeted empty homes during their truck deliveries and confessed to multiple thefts in the region. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover further criminal activities.

