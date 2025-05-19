Left Menu

Midnight Showdown: Police Clash with Suspected Thieves in Jhansi

Three men were arrested in Jhansi after a shootout with police. Two suspects were injured and one surrendered. The trio, accused of burglarizing a house, allegedly aimed to sell stolen items. All worked as truck drivers and admitted to multiple thefts, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:17 IST
Midnight Showdown: Police Clash with Suspected Thieves in Jhansi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic midnight encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three men accused of theft following a shootout. Officials report that two suspects sustained injuries and required medical attention, while the third surrendered to authorities.

The incident unfolded as police intercepted the men on a scooter, allegedly carrying stolen jewellery and cash from a recent burglary at an unoccupied residence. In response to the suspects opening fire, the officers engaged in retaliatory shooting, injuring Salman Khan and Rahul Valmiki.

The three, according to police, targeted empty homes during their truck deliveries and confessed to multiple thefts in the region. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover further criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025