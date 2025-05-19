Stalemate in US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Negotiations between Iran and the United States remain stalled, as Washington's insistence on zero uranium enrichment from Tehran presents an insurmountable barrier. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi expressed doubt over the talks' potential outcomes, casting a shadow over diplomatic efforts.

In a statement reported by Nournews, Takhtravanchi emphasized that any insistent demands from the US could prevent reaching a viable agreement. Observers are increasingly concerned that this stalemate could heighten tensions and disrupt regional stability.

The ongoing deadlock underscores the complexities involved in US-Iran relations, with both sides grappling with entrenched positions. The situation is closely watched by international stakeholders hoping for a peaceful resolution.

