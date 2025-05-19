Left Menu

Stalemate: Iran's Uranium Enrichment Sparks Diplomatic Standstill

Iran and the U.S. remain at an impasse over nuclear talks, as Washington demands Tehran cease uranium enrichment. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi insists that enrichment is a national achievement. This deadlock follows the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:10 IST
Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States are stalled, as Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi asserts these talks will be fruitless if Washington continues to demand that Tehran completely abandon its uranium enrichment activities. This remark was conveyed by the state media on Monday.

On Sunday, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff restated the American stance that any prospective agreement must involve Iran terminating its uranium enrichment. Such enrichment is viewed as a potential pathway to nuclear weapon capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran maintains its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. Takhtravanchi emphasized, "Our position on enrichment is clear and we have repeatedly stated that it is a national achievement from which we will not back down."

President Donald Trump, during his Gulf visit last week, claimed a deal with Iran was nearing, urging swift action from Tehran. In his first presidential term from 2017 to 2021, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which saw Tehran's enrichment restricted in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump judged the accord as biased towards Iran and subsequently reinstated sweeping sanctions, prompting increased enrichment activities by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

