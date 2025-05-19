Left Menu

Traffic Alert: Tiranga Yatra Brings Connaught Place to Standstill

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the Connaught Place area due to the Tiranga Yatra. Large gatherings are expected, honoring the armed forces' bravery during Operation Sindoor. Traffic regulations will be in place from 4 pm to 7 pm, affecting multiple roads and bringing significant congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:09 IST
Traffic Alert: Tiranga Yatra Brings Connaught Place to Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have announced a traffic advisory for the Connaught Place area, triggered by the Tiranga Yatra event scheduled for Monday, which is held in honor of the armed forces' valor during Operation Sindoor. Large crowds are anticipated, prompting the need for organized traffic management.

The advisory details regulations on vehicular movement, effective between 4 pm and 7 pm, to ensure public safety and alleviate congestion. Restrictions will affect all radial roads linking outer Connaught Circle to its inner counterpart, with potential curbs on entry and exit depending on circumstances.

Additional measures include regulating traffic on major connecting roads such as Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, and Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Commuters are urged to follow designated parking guidelines and avoid congested routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025