Traffic Alert: Tiranga Yatra Brings Connaught Place to Standstill

Delhi Police have announced a traffic advisory for the Connaught Place area, triggered by the Tiranga Yatra event scheduled for Monday, which is held in honor of the armed forces' valor during Operation Sindoor. Large crowds are anticipated, prompting the need for organized traffic management.

The advisory details regulations on vehicular movement, effective between 4 pm and 7 pm, to ensure public safety and alleviate congestion. Restrictions will affect all radial roads linking outer Connaught Circle to its inner counterpart, with potential curbs on entry and exit depending on circumstances.

Additional measures include regulating traffic on major connecting roads such as Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, and Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Commuters are urged to follow designated parking guidelines and avoid congested routes.

