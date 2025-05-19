Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in the English Channel: One Dead in Migrant Boat Overload

A tragic incident in the English Channel saw one person die when a migrant boat, overloaded during an attempted crossing, broke up. Rescue teams from France and Britain saved 61 others. A mother and child required medical aid for hypothermia, and the 12th death of the year was recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A tragic incident unfolded in the English Channel as an overloaded migrant boat attempting a crossing broke apart, leading to one fatality.

Rescue operations, conducted jointly by French and British services, successfully saved 61 individuals dumped into the sea overnight. Among the survivors, a woman and her child received urgent medical care for hypothermia in Boulogne.

A French Navy helicopter discovered a body, marking the 12th death in the perilous waterway this year. Collaborative efforts saw British lifeboats and aircraft assist in the rescue initiated by French maritime authorities following an emergency alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

