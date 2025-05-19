Tragedy Strikes in the English Channel: One Dead in Migrant Boat Overload

A tragic incident unfolded in the English Channel as an overloaded migrant boat attempting a crossing broke apart, leading to one fatality.

Rescue operations, conducted jointly by French and British services, successfully saved 61 individuals dumped into the sea overnight. Among the survivors, a woman and her child received urgent medical care for hypothermia in Boulogne.

A French Navy helicopter discovered a body, marking the 12th death in the perilous waterway this year. Collaborative efforts saw British lifeboats and aircraft assist in the rescue initiated by French maritime authorities following an emergency alert.

