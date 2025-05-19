Local Quack Nabbed for Spying for Pakistan
Nuh Police, collaborating with a central agency, arrested Mohammad Tarif, a local quack, for allegedly relaying military intelligence to Pakistan. Charges were also filed against Pakistani High Commission employees in Delhi. Investigations reveal Tarif frequently communicated with Pakistani contacts via multiple SIM cards for espionage activities.
Nuh Police, in a coordinated operation with a central intelligence agency, have apprehended a local quack, identified as Mohammad Tarif, for reportedly spying on behalf of Pakistan. This development follows the arrest of another local, Arman, from Rajaka village on similar allegations just days earlier.
The authorities accused Tarif, a resident of Kangarka village in the Nuh district, of leaking sensitive military intelligence to Pakistan. He allegedly provided a SIM card to an employee at the Pakistan High Commission and has admitted to traveling to Pakistan, as per official statements.
Charges have been filed at Sadar Tauru police station against Tarif and two individuals from the Pakistan High Commission under Section 152 of the BNS and several sections of the Official Secrets Act. Investigations uncovered deleted data suggesting Fais had consistent interactions with Pakistani numbers through various means, including WhatsApp.
