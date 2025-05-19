Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks BCI Response on AIBE Fee Controversy

The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the Bar Council of India regarding a plea challenging the fee structure for the All India Bar Examination. The plea, filed by advocate Sanyam Gandhi, argues against the BCI's charges to candidates and seeks future prohibitions and refunds for AIBE-XIX applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:19 IST
Supreme Court Seeks BCI Response on AIBE Fee Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called upon the Bar Council of India (BCI) to address a plea challenging the fee structure for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). The notice was issued by a judicial bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

Advocate Sanyam Gandhi filed the plea, following the Supreme Court's directive to approach the BCI prior to resorting to the judiciary. The plea contests the fees imposed by the BCI, which include Rs 3,500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 2,500 for SC/ST candidates, excluding other incidental charges.

The petitioner seeks an injunction on these charges and requests a refund for fees already collected during the application process for the AIBE 2025, also known as AIBE-XIX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025