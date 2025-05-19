Supreme Court Seeks BCI Response on AIBE Fee Controversy

The Supreme Court has called upon the Bar Council of India (BCI) to address a plea challenging the fee structure for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). The notice was issued by a judicial bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

Advocate Sanyam Gandhi filed the plea, following the Supreme Court's directive to approach the BCI prior to resorting to the judiciary. The plea contests the fees imposed by the BCI, which include Rs 3,500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 2,500 for SC/ST candidates, excluding other incidental charges.

The petitioner seeks an injunction on these charges and requests a refund for fees already collected during the application process for the AIBE 2025, also known as AIBE-XIX.

