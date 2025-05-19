Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against BJP's C T Ravi in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the criminal proceedings against Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi. This comes in response to allegations of derogatory remarks made against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Belagavi legislative council last year.

An FIR was filed against Ravi under BNS Sections 75 and 79 in December 2024. A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal halted the proceedings following arguments from Ravi's legal representative.

The BJP leader is challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to reject his plea for quashing the case. The Supreme Court's interim order not only paused the proceedings but also requested a response from the state government regarding Ravi's claims of constitutional immunity during legislative sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)