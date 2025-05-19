Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against BJP's C T Ravi in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted criminal proceedings against Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi, accused of making derogatory comments about Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Belagavi legislative council. The court's decision follows Ravi's challenge to a Karnataka High Court ruling against his petition to quash the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:38 IST
Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against BJP's C T Ravi in Defamation Case
proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the criminal proceedings against Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi. This comes in response to allegations of derogatory remarks made against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Belagavi legislative council last year.

An FIR was filed against Ravi under BNS Sections 75 and 79 in December 2024. A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal halted the proceedings following arguments from Ravi's legal representative.

The BJP leader is challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to reject his plea for quashing the case. The Supreme Court's interim order not only paused the proceedings but also requested a response from the state government regarding Ravi's claims of constitutional immunity during legislative sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025