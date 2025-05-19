Forgery Scandal Unfolds at Mathura's Janki Bai Inter College

A shocking case of attempted fraud has surfaced at Janki Bai Inter College in Mathura, involving a senior clerk accused of forging a medical certificate to secure paid leave.

After ignored complaints, the college management finally succeeded in taking legal action with the intervention of a local court.

The police have now registered an FIR against Akshay Bharadwaj, along with two unidentified accomplices, as investigations into the alleged forgery continue.

