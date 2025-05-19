Espionage Unveiled: Leaks to Pakistan's ISI Foiled

In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested two individuals suspected of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), revealed Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav.

The accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh from Adiyan village and Karanbir Singh from Chandu Wadala, were caught in Gurdaspur with incriminating evidence.

Authorities discovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges upon arrest. Investigations show the duo shared classified details concerning troop movements and strategic sites to ISI contacts for financial gain.

