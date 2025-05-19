Left Menu

Espionage Unveiled: Leaks to Pakistan's ISI Foiled

Two men were arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive Indian military information to Pakistan's ISI. Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were apprehended after being identified as key figures in the espionage attempt, revealing strategic data for monetary gains. The case is unfolding under various legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested two individuals suspected of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), revealed Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav.

The accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh from Adiyan village and Karanbir Singh from Chandu Wadala, were caught in Gurdaspur with incriminating evidence.

Authorities discovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges upon arrest. Investigations show the duo shared classified details concerning troop movements and strategic sites to ISI contacts for financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

