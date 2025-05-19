Espionage Unveiled: Leaks to Pakistan's ISI Foiled
Two men were arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive Indian military information to Pakistan's ISI. Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were apprehended after being identified as key figures in the espionage attempt, revealing strategic data for monetary gains. The case is unfolding under various legal sections.
In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested two individuals suspected of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), revealed Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav.
The accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh from Adiyan village and Karanbir Singh from Chandu Wadala, were caught in Gurdaspur with incriminating evidence.
Authorities discovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges upon arrest. Investigations show the duo shared classified details concerning troop movements and strategic sites to ISI contacts for financial gain.
