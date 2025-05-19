Dark Web Dilemma: Arrest of Student Activist Raises National Security Concerns

In a significant crackdown on cyber-related anti-national activities, the Maharashtra ATS arrested student activist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek in Nagpur. The arrest, executed by the Lakadganj police on May 7, came after mounting evidence of his involvement in unlawful acts via the dark web.

The dark web, a concealed part of the internet accessible only through specialized software, is under scrutiny for facilitating anonymity and illegal activities. Sydeek, 26, allegedly utilized this digital underworld to post inflammatory content, which prompted a raid at his Kerala residence, retrieving pivotal evidence.

Sydeek faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, accused of preparing to wage war against the nation and supporting terror organizations. His arrest marks a crucial interception by the authorities amidst growing digital threats to national security.

