Dark Web Dilemma: Arrest of Student Activist Raises National Security Concerns

Student activist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek was arrested in Nagpur for alleged anti-national activities on the dark web. Maharashtra ATS unearthed incriminating evidence, including inflammatory posts. The case was transferred to the Anti Terrorism Squad for further investigation on charges of supporting terror outfits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:46 IST
In a significant crackdown on cyber-related anti-national activities, the Maharashtra ATS arrested student activist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek in Nagpur. The arrest, executed by the Lakadganj police on May 7, came after mounting evidence of his involvement in unlawful acts via the dark web.

The dark web, a concealed part of the internet accessible only through specialized software, is under scrutiny for facilitating anonymity and illegal activities. Sydeek, 26, allegedly utilized this digital underworld to post inflammatory content, which prompted a raid at his Kerala residence, retrieving pivotal evidence.

Sydeek faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, accused of preparing to wage war against the nation and supporting terror organizations. His arrest marks a crucial interception by the authorities amidst growing digital threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

