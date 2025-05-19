Crackdown on Espionage: North India Unveiled as Hub of Alleged Spy Network

A significant espionage crackdown has resulted in the arrest of at least 12 individuals across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, allegedly linked to a Pakistan-connected spy network. Authorities revealed the arrests followed recent events, including the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

Among those apprehended are social media influencers like Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana, whose interaction with Pakistani officials highlights the network's breadth. Financial trails and electronic analyses show these individuals passed critical military data to Pakistani intelligence, with some even receiving payments for their service.

This operation, spearheaded by local and federal police, has uncovered alarming connections, suggesting espionage activities tied to drug smuggling networks. Police continue to probe financial transactions and communications that could reveal further infiltration within sensitive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)