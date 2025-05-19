Arson Attacks Linked to UK PM: Third Arrest Made
British police have arrested a third suspect in a series of arson attacks in north London, one of which targeted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house. The 34-year-old man was apprehended in Chelsea for allegedly conspiring to commit arson. Two other men, including Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, have also been charged.
British police have made a third arrest in connection with a troubling series of arson attacks in north London, which included a fire at a property belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Police detained a 34-year-old man in Chelsea, suspecting him of being involved in a conspiracy to commit arson intending to endanger life, according to London's Metropolitan Police. Prior arrests included Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and another unnamed individual, 26. Lavrynovych faces multiple charges related to last week's incidents.
No injuries occurred during the blaze at Starmer's former residence in Kentish Town; however, the entryway suffered considerable damage. Authorities continue to investigate additional fires at an Islington apartment block and a vehicle in Kentish Town, emphasizing the threat to the Prime Minister and democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)