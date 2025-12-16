Key Arrests Made in Sandeshkhali Violence Witness Accident

In a significant development, police have arrested a fourth suspect linked to an alleged road accident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. This incident involved a prime witness in the Sandeshkhali violence cases, who was injured, while his son tragically lost his life. The arrest is part of ongoing inquiries surrounding the case.

The accident occurred on December 10 when a truck collided with a car on the Basanti Highway. The car was carrying Bholanath Ghosh, the key witness in the Sandeshkhali violence investigations, who survived with injuries, but his son and driver were fatally injured. Police are working to piece together the circumstances leading to this incident.

The latest arrest involves Najrul Mollah, identified in the FIR as responsible for maintaining the suspect vehicle. Meanwhile, separate investigations continue into Sandeshkhali's violence, which saw former TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan accused of serious offenses, including sexual abuse and land grabbing. Shajahan, recently apprehended after a two-month evasion, faces multiple charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)