Legal Battle: Naresh Balyan Seeks Bail in MCOCA Case

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan urged a Delhi court to release him on bail, arguing his custody serves no further purpose following a chargesheet under MCOCA. His advocate assured compliance with court conditions. The court awaits arguments on May 20 from the prosecutor representing Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:17 IST
In a critical court hearing on Monday, former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan petitioned for bail in a Delhi court for his alleged involvement in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). His legal counsel, Advocate M S Khan, argued that further incarceration would be futile as the chargesheet has been filed, marking the conclusion of the investigation.

The legal proceedings took place before Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh. Despite Balyan's assurance to comply with any court mandates if granted bail, Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh will represent the Delhi Police's argument against his release on May 20. They have contended that Balyan's release could potentially disrupt the ongoing investigation.

This legal entanglement is part of a broader crackdown on an alleged organized crime syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The police have already secured a supplementary chargesheet against a co-accused, and Balyan was arrested on December 4. Earlier, he was also linked to an extortion case, for which he was granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

