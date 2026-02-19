Comedian Mani Miraj Granted Bail Amid Controversial Charges

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Mani Miraj Alam, a popular Bhojpuri YouTuber and comedian, who faced charges of rape and assault. Miraj, known by his alias Ramdi, was accused of committing rape under the pretext of marriage and was detained since October 2025 following the allegations.

During the trial, Miraj assured the court of his willingness to marry the complainant under the Special Marriage Act. His lawyer highlighted a settlement reached between Miraj and the complainant, leading to the complainant's no-objection stance regarding bail.

Despite opposition from the state counsel, who pointed to the gravity of the charges, Justice Gautam Chowdhary ordered the release of Miraj on February 17, citing the compromise agreement between the parties.