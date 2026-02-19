Left Menu

Comedian Mani Miraj Granted Bail Amid Controversial Charges

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Bhojpuri YouTuber Mani Miraj, accused of rape. He was booked for rape on marriage pretext and jailed since October 2025. The court ordered his release following a compromise between the accused and the complainant, despite state counsel opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:37 IST
Comedian Mani Miraj Granted Bail Amid Controversial Charges
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Mani Miraj Alam, a popular Bhojpuri YouTuber and comedian, who faced charges of rape and assault. Miraj, known by his alias Ramdi, was accused of committing rape under the pretext of marriage and was detained since October 2025 following the allegations.

During the trial, Miraj assured the court of his willingness to marry the complainant under the Special Marriage Act. His lawyer highlighted a settlement reached between Miraj and the complainant, leading to the complainant's no-objection stance regarding bail.

Despite opposition from the state counsel, who pointed to the gravity of the charges, Justice Gautam Chowdhary ordered the release of Miraj on February 17, citing the compromise agreement between the parties.

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026