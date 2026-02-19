Delhi Police's Mission Reconnect: Triumph in Tracing Stolen Phones

The Transport Range of the Delhi Police successfully returned 580 stolen and lost mobile phones, with an estimated value of over Rs 1.25 crore, to their rightful owners on Wednesday. The initiative was part of the 'Reconnect' mission aligned with the 79th Delhi Police Week celebrations.

The phones were discovered across various units, including 266 cases by the metro unit, 188 by the railway unit, and 126 by the IGI Airport unit. The handover ceremony took place at Kashmiri Gate, attended by 155 victims who had their phones returned.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, DCP (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh, and DCP (IGI) Vichitra Veer graced the event. Special operations and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal were pivotal in tracing the devices, enhancing efforts against mobile theft in critical areas like metro stations, trains, and airport terminals.