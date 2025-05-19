NCC Cadet Team Triumphs on Everest: A New Chapter in Youthful Valor

In a resounding feat of grit, determination, and national pride, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) mountaineering team has successfully returned to the Everest Base Camp on May 19, 2025, after summiting the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters), a day earlier on May 18. This remarkable ascent marks the third successful Everest expedition by the NCC, following previous accomplishments in 2013 and 2016. The milestone reaffirms the organization's commitment to nurturing leadership and resilience among India’s youth.

Youthful Prowess on the World Stage

The 2025 expedition was notably special due to the composition of the climbing team: a ten-member group of cadets, equally balanced with five girls and five boys, all novices to high-altitude mountaineering prior to their training. Ranging in age from 16 to 19, the cadets were selected through a rigorous national-level screening and training process, which prioritized physical endurance, mental toughness, and mountaineering aptitude.

The following cadets earned the distinction of hoisting the Indian Tricolour and the NCC flag atop Mount Everest:

Cadet Monika – Rajasthan

Cadet Pratima Rai – West Bengal

Cadet Rifiness Warjri – Meghalaya

Cadet Kritika Sharma – Himachal Pradesh

Cadet Abida Afreen – Ladakh

Cadet Mohit Knathia – Jammu & Kashmir

Cadet Padma Namgail – Chandigarh

Cadet Virendra Singh Samant – Uttarakhand

Cadet Sachin Kumar – Uttarakhand

Cadet Mukul Bangwal – Uttarakhand

The youngest climber among them, just 16 years old, earned special admiration for withstanding the harshest conditions with poise and courage.

Training That Forged Excellence

Before the team set foot on the icy slopes of Everest, they underwent a stringent multi-phase training program. Their journey began with a preparatory climb of Mt Abi Gamin, a challenging peak in the Garhwal Himalayas, designed to simulate the physical and environmental stressors of Everest. The cadets were then subjected to extreme cold weather training at the Siachen Base Camp, under the guidance of the Army Mountaineering Institute, a prestigious establishment known for producing elite mountaineers.

Each phase of training was not just physically demanding, but also involved simulations of real-life contingencies, including crevasse rescue, oxygen-deprivation scenarios, and high-altitude medical emergencies. Cadets were evaluated on both individual performance and team coordination before final selections were made.

Endorsements from the Mountaineering Community

During their Everest ascent, the cadets displayed unwavering morale, discipline, and camaraderie, earning praise from Sherpa guides and international mountaineers who were present on the route. According to reports from Base Camp, fellow climbers were particularly impressed with the cadets’ technical climbing skills, route navigation, and adherence to safety protocols, despite the team’s relative youth and inexperience at such altitudes.

The harsh weather, including low temperatures and intermittent high-speed winds near the summit, tested the team’s mental and physical resilience. Yet, the NCC cadets stayed focused, exemplifying the core values of the Corps — unity, discipline, and patriotism.

National Recognition and Support

The expedition was officially flagged off by Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on April 3, 2025, who expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and spirit. His faith was well-placed, as the mission concluded successfully without any casualties or injuries.

Throughout the journey, the cadets and their support team strictly adhered to all safety protocols, including acclimatization schedules, health checks, and weather advisories. Their safe return stands as a testament to the meticulous planning and operational excellence that went into the expedition.

Symbolism and Significance

The sight of the National Flag fluttering proudly atop Mount Everest, accompanied by the NCC flag, has stirred a sense of pride across the country. The moment not only highlights India’s growing presence in global mountaineering but also showcases the potential and power of its youth when guided with the right values and vision.

This accomplishment by the NCC reinforces the Corps’ role as a foundational institution in shaping future leaders and warriors for the nation, capable of overcoming any challenge with valor and unity.

What Lies Ahead

Encouraged by the success of this mission, the NCC plans to expand its adventure training programs, with an eye on more international expeditions, alpine survival training, and adventure sports competitions.

The cadets, now national heroes, are expected to become ambassadors of the NCC’s ethos, inspiring thousands more to join the Corps and dream beyond the horizon.