Odisha's Crackdown on Espionage: YouTube Connection Under Probe

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan vows strict legal action against anyone leaking information to Pakistan. This follows suspicions involving a Puri-based YouTuber linked to Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for espionage. The NIA is investigating possible connections, ensuring that any individual involved faces severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced severe legal repercussions for individuals found leaking sensitive information to operatives in Pakistan, amid an ongoing police investigation.

The investigation centers on potential links between a YouTuber based in Puri and Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly providing sensitive data to Pakistani intelligence.

Harichandan emphasized the National Investigation Agency's role in the inquiry, stating that anyone in the espionage network, directly or indirectly, will face strict consequences. The probe is ongoing to determine the extent of connections between involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

