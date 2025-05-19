Odisha's Crackdown on Espionage: YouTube Connection Under Probe

On Monday, Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced severe legal repercussions for individuals found leaking sensitive information to operatives in Pakistan, amid an ongoing police investigation.

The investigation centers on potential links between a YouTuber based in Puri and Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly providing sensitive data to Pakistani intelligence.

Harichandan emphasized the National Investigation Agency's role in the inquiry, stating that anyone in the espionage network, directly or indirectly, will face strict consequences. The probe is ongoing to determine the extent of connections between involved parties.

