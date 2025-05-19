Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Strike: 14 Terrorists Killed in Major Clashes

Pakistani security forces claimed to have killed 14 terrorists in the country’s northwest and southwest regions in multiple clashes. The operations targeted groups identified as Taliban militants and the Baloch Liberation Front, with some being designated as ''Indian proxy'' outfits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:39 IST
Pakistani Forces Strike: 14 Terrorists Killed in Major Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a series of high-stakes operations, Pakistani security forces announced the elimination of at least 14 terrorists during clashes in the northwest and southwest regions on Monday.

The operations, as per official statements, were launched in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces overnight between May 17 and 18. Nine militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, referred to as 'Fitna Al Khwarij', were reportedly neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engagements.

Meanwhile, two soldiers lost their lives in an ambush in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area. Additionally, security forces claimed the killing of five Baloch Liberation Front terrorists, alleging affiliations with ''Indian proxy'' organizations, marking a significant trend in regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025