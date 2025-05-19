Pakistani Forces Strike: 14 Terrorists Killed in Major Clashes

In a series of high-stakes operations, Pakistani security forces announced the elimination of at least 14 terrorists during clashes in the northwest and southwest regions on Monday.

The operations, as per official statements, were launched in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces overnight between May 17 and 18. Nine militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, referred to as 'Fitna Al Khwarij', were reportedly neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engagements.

Meanwhile, two soldiers lost their lives in an ambush in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area. Additionally, security forces claimed the killing of five Baloch Liberation Front terrorists, alleging affiliations with ''Indian proxy'' organizations, marking a significant trend in regional conflicts.

