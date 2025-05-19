Left Menu

Cricket Bat Vandalism Shocks Nainital's Ramnagar

In Nainital's Ramnagar, four youths vandalized a tempo traveller with cricket bats. The incident happened near the local college. Police are investigating after tourists from Maharashtra were targeted. A case has been registered, and community leaders demand swift action against the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:01 IST
Cricket Bat Vandalism Shocks Nainital's Ramnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in the Ramnagar area of Nainital, four youths violently attacked a tempo traveller using cricket bats. The police reported that the assault occurred near the Government Degree College on Monday morning.

Tourists from Maharashtra were on their way back from a forest visit when their vehicle was suddenly ambushed. The assailants stopped their motorcycle and began vandalizing the tempo traveller while the tourists watched helplessly. Despite prompt police arrival, the culprits had already fled the scene.

Ramnagar Police Station's Senior Sub Inspector, Mohammad Yunus, confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified individuals. Hari Singh Maan, President of the Corbett Landscape Hotel and Resort Association, condemned the act and urged the government to take immediate and decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025