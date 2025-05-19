Cricket Bat Vandalism Shocks Nainital's Ramnagar

In a shocking incident in the Ramnagar area of Nainital, four youths violently attacked a tempo traveller using cricket bats. The police reported that the assault occurred near the Government Degree College on Monday morning.

Tourists from Maharashtra were on their way back from a forest visit when their vehicle was suddenly ambushed. The assailants stopped their motorcycle and began vandalizing the tempo traveller while the tourists watched helplessly. Despite prompt police arrival, the culprits had already fled the scene.

Ramnagar Police Station's Senior Sub Inspector, Mohammad Yunus, confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified individuals. Hari Singh Maan, President of the Corbett Landscape Hotel and Resort Association, condemned the act and urged the government to take immediate and decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)