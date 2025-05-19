Cricket Bat Vandalism Shocks Nainital's Ramnagar
In Nainital's Ramnagar, four youths vandalized a tempo traveller with cricket bats. The incident happened near the local college. Police are investigating after tourists from Maharashtra were targeted. A case has been registered, and community leaders demand swift action against the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in the Ramnagar area of Nainital, four youths violently attacked a tempo traveller using cricket bats. The police reported that the assault occurred near the Government Degree College on Monday morning.
Tourists from Maharashtra were on their way back from a forest visit when their vehicle was suddenly ambushed. The assailants stopped their motorcycle and began vandalizing the tempo traveller while the tourists watched helplessly. Despite prompt police arrival, the culprits had already fled the scene.
Ramnagar Police Station's Senior Sub Inspector, Mohammad Yunus, confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified individuals. Hari Singh Maan, President of the Corbett Landscape Hotel and Resort Association, condemned the act and urged the government to take immediate and decisive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Six Bangladeshi Women Detained
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.
Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Immigrants Disguised as Transgenders
Delhi Police Crackdown: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained Amid Illegal Immigration Surge
Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Media Outcry in Madhya Pradesh