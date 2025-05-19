Left Menu

Tragedy at University: The Unraveling Tale of Love and Betrayal

A woman allegedly committed suicide at a university, with her family accusing a professor of deceit. They claim he promised marriage but later refused, leading to her tragic end. The incident has prompted demands for police action and raised questions about the circumstances leading to her death.

Updated: 19-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:37 IST
In a tragic incident at a local university, a young woman named Akanksha allegedly took her own life. The 21-year-old's family accuses a professor of making false marriage promises, leading to her death on Saturday night.

The police report reveals Akanksha, an aerospace engineer from Karnataka, jumped from the ninth floor of her university hostel. Her family alleges a faculty member led her astray with pledges of marriage, which he later retracted.

With calls for an FIR against the professor, details emerge of Akanksha's promising career in Delhi and a potential move to Germany. Police committed to a thorough investigation while they await postmortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

