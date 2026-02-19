Sabarimala Gold Heist: Investigation Intensifies with Advanced Scientific Analysis

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala has assured the Kerala High Court that they expect to file a final report by March 31, 2026. This assurance comes after the National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur confirmed its readiness to expedite tests on 36 samples collected from artefacts linked to the Sabarimala temple.

The Kerala High Court was informed by the SIT that the collected samples are significant and will be examined free of charge by the laboratory. The investigation pertains to gold misappropriation from the revered Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. Communication records from mobile service providers might lead to additional evidence.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the court has permitted the SIT to request relevant data from service providers like Vodafone Idea, Jio, BSNL, and Airtel. The hearing also highlighted that Deputy Superintendent Hari C S has been appointed to lead a preliminary inquiry into the allegations. The SIT aims to employ advanced scientific methods such as XRF, ICP-MS, and OES.

