Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Investigation Intensifies with Advanced Scientific Analysis

The SIT informed the Kerala High Court that the final report on the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case could be submitted by March 31, 2026. The National Metallurgical Laboratory will test 36 collected samples, and the SIT seeks call data records from telecom companies for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:29 IST
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Investigation Intensifies with Advanced Scientific Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala has assured the Kerala High Court that they expect to file a final report by March 31, 2026. This assurance comes after the National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur confirmed its readiness to expedite tests on 36 samples collected from artefacts linked to the Sabarimala temple.

The Kerala High Court was informed by the SIT that the collected samples are significant and will be examined free of charge by the laboratory. The investigation pertains to gold misappropriation from the revered Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. Communication records from mobile service providers might lead to additional evidence.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the court has permitted the SIT to request relevant data from service providers like Vodafone Idea, Jio, BSNL, and Airtel. The hearing also highlighted that Deputy Superintendent Hari C S has been appointed to lead a preliminary inquiry into the allegations. The SIT aims to employ advanced scientific methods such as XRF, ICP-MS, and OES.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026