Notorious PCC Leader Captured and Imprisoned in Brazil

Marcos Roberto de Almeida, a leader of Brazil's PCC crime syndicate, was arrested in Bolivia and extradited to Brazil. He faces a 12-year sentence for conspiracy and money laundering. Held in a maximum-security prison, Almeida joins fellow PCC leader Marcola but will have no contact with him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:16 IST
Marcos Roberto de Almeida, a key figure in Brazil's notorious organized crime group PCC, has been captured and jailed in Brazil after his arrest in Bolivia. The 12-year sentence comes after charges of conspiracy, racketeering, and money laundering.

Almeida, also known as Tuta, was deported following negotiations between Brazilian and Bolivian authorities. His arrest came as he attempted to renew his foreign registration using false documents, having been on the run for five years.

Federal Police identified Almeida through biometric databases shared with Interpol. He has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in Brasilia, joining another PCC leader, Marcola, with strict measures in place to prevent their contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

