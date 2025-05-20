Left Menu

India Demands Extradition of Key Terrorists: A Call for Justice

India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, has urged Pakistan to extradite key terrorists linked to past attacks, similar to the US's extradition of 26/11 attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana. Singh emphasises that terrorism is a global threat, advocating for an international coalition against it with Operation Sindoor paused but not over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 09:30 IST
India Demands Extradition of Key Terrorists: A Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

India has reiterated its demand for Pakistan to extradite terrorists responsible for past attacks, a call echoed by its Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh. Singh highlighted the US's recent extradition of a key Mumbai attack figure, hoping Pakistan would follow suit with Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Mir, and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

In an interview with Israeli television, Singh underlined that terrorism is a global issue, stressing the need for a united international front. He also clarified that India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror infrastructure is paused but not concluded, maintaining India's stance against terrorism.

The ambassador criticised Pakistan for not honoring past treaties like the Indus Water Treaty, demanding better cooperation to prevent further attacks. Describing cross-border terrorism as unacceptable, Singh called for broader diplomatic efforts and strategic coalitions among nations affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025