India Demands Extradition of Key Terrorists: A Call for Justice

India has reiterated its demand for Pakistan to extradite terrorists responsible for past attacks, a call echoed by its Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh. Singh highlighted the US's recent extradition of a key Mumbai attack figure, hoping Pakistan would follow suit with Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Mir, and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

In an interview with Israeli television, Singh underlined that terrorism is a global issue, stressing the need for a united international front. He also clarified that India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror infrastructure is paused but not concluded, maintaining India's stance against terrorism.

The ambassador criticised Pakistan for not honoring past treaties like the Indus Water Treaty, demanding better cooperation to prevent further attacks. Describing cross-border terrorism as unacceptable, Singh called for broader diplomatic efforts and strategic coalitions among nations affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)