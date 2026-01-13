Precision Strikes, Strategic Defense: Lessons from Operation Sindoor

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, in a recent address, highlighted the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor, revealing how a short 22-minute precision strike forced Pakistan to reconsider its stance. This strategic maneuver significantly disrupted the adversary's decision-making process, showcasing India's capability to achieve its politico-military goals without escalating conflict.

General Dwivedi emphasized the critical role of efficient communication, narrative management, and credibility during the operation. He pointed out the importance of maintaining a single, authoritative source of information to prevent misinformation. He noted that the Army's strategic communication efforts were pivotal in ensuring the success of the operation.

Addressing gender issues within the armed forces, General Dwivedi further stressed the Army's commitment to gender neutrality, advocating for equal opportunities irrespective of gender. He acknowledged societal challenges, yet expressed optimism for future progress. Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues to maintain vigilance on international fronts, particularly in neighboring Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)