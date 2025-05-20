Swift Arrest Follows Bielefeld Bar Attack
A suspect in a Bielefeld bar attack that injured five people in Germany was arrested after a two-day search. The 35-year-old Syrian is accused of using a sharp object to injure five men. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.
A suspect involved in a violent attack that left five people injured outside a bar in Bielefeld, Germany, has been apprehended following a nearly two-day pursuit, according to the German news agency dpa.
Herbert Reul, the state interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, confirmed the arrest, stating that meticulous investigative efforts had paid off after the man was taken into custody on Monday evening in Heiligenhaus, near Düsseldorf.
The 35-year-old Syrian suspect allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp object in the early hours Sunday. The police are continuing to probe the incident to determine the motive behind this serious crime.
