Swift Arrest Follows Bielefeld Bar Attack

A suspect in a Bielefeld bar attack that injured five people in Germany was arrested after a two-day search. The 35-year-old Syrian is accused of using a sharp object to injure five men. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Updated: 20-05-2025 12:55 IST
  Germany
  • Germany

A suspect involved in a violent attack that left five people injured outside a bar in Bielefeld, Germany, has been apprehended following a nearly two-day pursuit, according to the German news agency dpa.

Herbert Reul, the state interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, confirmed the arrest, stating that meticulous investigative efforts had paid off after the man was taken into custody on Monday evening in Heiligenhaus, near Düsseldorf.

The 35-year-old Syrian suspect allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp object in the early hours Sunday. The police are continuing to probe the incident to determine the motive behind this serious crime.

