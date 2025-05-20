Crisis in Gaza: International Pressure Mounts as Conflict Escalates

In the latest surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have claimed at least 50 Palestinian lives, according to local health authorities. The strikes targeted homes and a school sheltering displaced families, further intensifying the ongoing conflict despite increasing international calls for cessation.

With over 500 casualties reported in the past eight days, Israel's unrelenting military campaign is facing worldwide criticism. International leaders from Britain, France, and Canada have expressed potential actions if Israel does not halt operations and allow unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The war, now in its 20th month, is straining Israel's global relations, including those with the United States. As humanitarian aid remains in limbo, the need for a diplomatic resolution becomes more urgent, with Gaza's population suffering severe shortages amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)