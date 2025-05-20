Doctor Death Arrested: The Chilling Legacy of a Serial Killer
Notorious Ayurvedic practitioner Devender Sharma, dubbed 'Doctor Death', was apprehended after jumping parole. Convicted in multiple murder cases, Sharma was living as a priest under a false identity. He infamously fed victims to crocodiles and was involved in a kidney racket. His arrest concluded a six-month police operation.
A notorious Ayurvedic practitioner, Devender Sharma, infamously known as 'Doctor Death', was arrested by Delhi Police after evading capture since jumping parole last year. The 67-year-old was found at an ashram in Rajasthan, living under a false identity.
Sharma, convicted of multiple murders and serving life imprisonment, had a history of heinous crimes including feeding his victims to crocodiles. His criminal activities spanned from running an illegal kidney transplant racket to targeting taxi and truck drivers for their vehicles.
Efforts to apprehend Sharma involved a meticulous six-month search operation across multiple states. He had been living as a fugitive since August 2023, drawing parallels to a previous parole jump in 2020. The police's successful capture of Sharma marks a significant resolution in a chilling series of criminal acts.
