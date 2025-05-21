Vacation Bench Dynamics: CJI Blames Lawyers for Case Backlog

The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has voiced concerns over the reluctance of lawyers to work during vacation periods, while the judiciary is often criticized for the backlog of cases. This statement was made during a session where a lawyer requested the listing of a petition post-summer vacation.

Notably, an announcement from the top court disclosed that the summer vacation will feature 'partial court working days,' with the Chief Justice and other senior judges actively hearing cases. Previously, only two vacation benches functioned with no involvement from senior judges.

The notification specifies the weekly bench allocations available from May 26 to July 13. During this timeframe, sessions continue with the Chief Justice, and other justices will lead the proceedings with the registry office open on designated weekdays.

