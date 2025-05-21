Left Menu

Vacation Bench Dynamics: CJI Blames Lawyers for Case Backlog

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai expressed concerns over lawyers not working during vacations, contributing to case backlogs. Despite the judiciary's efforts, lawyers' unavailability during breaks shifts blame onto judges. CJI Gavai noted recent changes, highlighting judicial duties extending through vacations to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:46 IST
Vacation Bench Dynamics: CJI Blames Lawyers for Case Backlog
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has voiced concerns over the reluctance of lawyers to work during vacation periods, while the judiciary is often criticized for the backlog of cases. This statement was made during a session where a lawyer requested the listing of a petition post-summer vacation.

Notably, an announcement from the top court disclosed that the summer vacation will feature 'partial court working days,' with the Chief Justice and other senior judges actively hearing cases. Previously, only two vacation benches functioned with no involvement from senior judges.

The notification specifies the weekly bench allocations available from May 26 to July 13. During this timeframe, sessions continue with the Chief Justice, and other justices will lead the proceedings with the registry office open on designated weekdays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025